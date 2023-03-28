Frederick Police
The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office has declined to charge two Frederick Police Department officers who fatally shot a man — armed with a knife — who ran toward an officer in an apartment.

Officers Robert Hess and Fahad Mirza shot and killed Joseph Sherrill, 44, of Frederick. Body camera footage released last week shows Sherrill, holding a knife in front of him, running toward Mirza.

