Jenkins
Buy Now

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

Jenkins

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday argued that Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and local firearms business owner Robert Krop were not entitled to separate trials, and sharply criticized Jenkins’ rationale for why charges against him should be dropped.

The government’s filing on Tuesday evening came two weeks after U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher said she wanted more information about how audio recordings of each defendant’s interview with federal agents could affect the other man’s defense if played during a joint trial.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter:

@jillian_atelsek