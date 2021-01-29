Multiple tips from the public helped the Frederick County Sheriff's Office identify a man sought after reports he followed women in Emmitsburg, according to a news release.
After police spoke with the man, no charges are pending, the sheriff's office said in a statement Friday.
The man, who they did not name, was sought after reports he followed two women around Jubilee Foods in Emmitsburg, tailing their car and acting suspiciously on the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. The sheriff's office put out a call to the public Wednesday asking for helping identifying him.
“We would like to thank everyone who called or emailed to [aid] in quickly identifying this individual,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO criminal investigations commander, said in a statement. “This was a true act of Frederick County residents coming together to assist us; we truly value our community partnerships.”
The sheriff's office asks anyone who has had any related and unreported incidents to contact Sgt. Jeff Hyatt at jhyatt@frederickcountymd.gov or call the tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case No. 21-005664.
No charges pending Because thus far there’s been no crime
