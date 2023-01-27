Government and law enforcement officials — including Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor and Police Chief Jason Lando and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater — issued statements on Friday night after videos were released showing police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, beating Tyre Nichols to death.
O'Connor
“The actions displayed in the video of Tyre Nichols’ death are heinous, horrific and an affront to humanity. The five individuals involved in that incident took an oath to serve and protect and what was in that video is the opposite of service or protection. My heart aches for the Nichols family, and I am sick when I think about and see what Mr. Nichols endured at the hands of those who are supposed to protect him.
"I applaud the swift action taken to hold these individuals accountable because the five individuals' actions dishonor all police officers, including those in the Frederick Police Department, who do the right thing for the right reasons every day.
"Our officers, and officers everywhere, know the overwhelming majority are worthy public servants who care about the communities they serve and treat all residents equitably and compassionately. This moment is an opportunity for reflection to remind all of the pledge officers make when they take that oath, the responsibility it comes with, and the importance of peer accountability.
"I expect after seeing this video, many of you will feel outraged. The City of Frederick supports our residents' First Amendment Rights, but we echo the call of the Nichols family to keep any demonstrations peaceful and nonviolent. My administration remains committed to listening to our community and finding ways to facilitate productive conversations and solutions. I call on everyone to join in this endeavor."
Lando
"In my 23 years as a police officer, I've never witnessed such an egregious case of misconduct as I did this evening when I watched in horror as several Memphis Police officers beat Tyre Nichols to death. My heart goes out to the Nichols family. Nobody's loved one deserves to die like that, and certainly not at the hands of five police officers.
"I cannot stress enough how strongly the men and women of FPD condemn the behavior we all witnessed in this video.
"In light of this tragedy, I felt it was important to reassure our community here in Frederick that our police officers take tremendous pride in how we treat those we are sworn to protect and serve. Each day, members of the Frederick Police Department go the extra mile to take exceptional care of our most vulnerable residents. Our supervisors hold their officers to the highest standards, but perhaps more importantly, our officers hold themselves to those same high standards.
"In policing, trust is paramount. In an effort to maintain that trust, every Frederick Police officer is equipped with a body worn camera. Our officers continually train in de-escalation and are also equipped with less-lethal options, to increase the likelihood of ending dangerous encounters without having to take a human life. Every use-of-force undergoes several layers of supervisory review. Finally, in the event an officer does engage in misconduct, there are systems in place to ensure that officer is held accountable.
"As law enforcement leaders, we must remain committed to being a part of the solution and not part of the problem. In the coming weeks, I will be meeting with members of our community to listen, understand, and find ways to bring all of us together and move forward as one.
"As we all mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, I ask our community here in Frederick not to allow the actions of a few to tarnish the reputation of all who wear the badge. Your officers here at FPD are among the best law enforcement has to offer and we will continue to serve you with pride."
Fitzwater
"My heart bleeds for the family of Tyre Nichols. His violent death at the hands of law enforcement should anger all Americans and all humanity. The officers’ actions were horrific and utterly reprehensible.
"Law enforcement officers are sworn to serve and protect. While the majority of officers serve with honor and a strong sense of duty, and I truly appreciate the work they do every day to protect others, they work within a broken system.
"Tyre Nichols’ death should spur action to reform that system, so everyone — regardless of their identity — can be safe in our communities. I encourage Frederick County residents not to answer violence with violence. We must stand together to fix our broken systems and we do this first and foremost by treating every person with humanity and dignity.
"I will be directing my public safety transition committee to review this incident and to hear from our community as the committee develops its recommendations for the future.
"May Tyre’s memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him, and aid in the continued drive toward change."
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore
"It’s difficult not to fight back tears watching this video. The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him. I’m thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be held to account for their barbarism.
"I know I speak for all Marylanders as we grieve with Tyre’s family, friends, and community."
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown
“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, and to the community in Memphis and beyond that knew him and mourns his passing. I also grieve for our American community, which still has so far to travel to reach the goal of justice for all.
“These videos, and the horrors that they portray, have been felt here in Maryland and across the nation. Protesting injustice is a proud American tradition, and I stand with you in peaceful opposition to the violence and degradation portrayed in these videos.
“As the Attorney General, I promise to uphold the ideals that all Marylanders share — that justice should not depend on race or wealth or geography, and that no person or profession is exempt from the rule of law. I promise to be present with our Maryland community while we reckon with injustice, and to listen and learn as we work together to ensure that the brutality that ended Mr. Nichols’ life will never happen again.”
Maryland Fraternal Order of Police President Clyde Boatwright
“What I witnessed in that video was horrific. It was a barbaric assault on another human being and is sickening. This does not represent policing or the men and women who wear a badge and dutifully protect their communities. I hesitate to even call these men police officers, because what I saw on that video is not policing. They deserve the strongest punishment allowed by Tennessee law.
“In Maryland, we have had historic police reform in our state over the last 5 years to ensure these types of actions don’t occur in Maryland. We will continue to be a partner with our communities as we work to protect those we serve.”