Memphis Police Tyre Nichols

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

 Photo from Nichols family

Government and law enforcement officials — including Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor and Police Chief Jason Lando and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater — issued statements on Friday night after videos were released showing police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, beating Tyre Nichols to death.

O'Connor