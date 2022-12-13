BG Stabbing

The home at 5804 Haller Place where police were called to investigate a stabbing.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Maryland Attorney General's Office is delaying releasing body camera footage of three Frederick County sheriff's deputies shooting a man after he stabbed his parents, killing one of them, a spokesperson said. 

Last month, Aaron Mensah, 23, of Frederick, was shot and killed by Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies after he stabbed his parents in a neighborhood east of Frederick, authorities said. His father died. 

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel