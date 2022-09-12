Frederick Police
Five police officers will not be charged in the 2021 death of a Virginia man after a preliminary report from the Office of the Attorney General cleared them, police said.

Daniel Michael Holley, 23, died on Nov. 14, 2021, in Frederick Health Hospital, two days after police used a Taser on him during an altercation, a news release from the Frederick Police Department said.

Plumbum
Plumbum

We all already knew this. FPD is the real deal.

