Residents of Frederick’s Clover Ridge neighborhood on the north side of the city continue to be concerned about drivers speeding on a newly built section of road. And once again, they are asking the city to take steps to control it.
The problem arose with the opening of a section of Christophers Crossing in June. That road connected the end of Christophers Crossing in Clover Ridge to a roundabout at the intersection of Walter Martz Road and Poole Jones Road.
The project filled in an 1,850-foot, four-lane missing segment of Christophers Crossing, which will ultimately stretch from U.S. 15 north of Frederick to U.S. 40, on the system’s west side, an important transportation corridor in the city.
The situation has gotten worse since the section opened, said Clover Ridge resident Ron Prue, who is helping to rally neighbors to pressure the city to deal with the problem.
The number of speeders has increased, as more drivers realize the route is available, Prue said.
Many people in the neighborhood are concerned about their children’s safety, although they’re also upset by what they see as a lack of concern from the city, he said.
Drivers tend to drive faster on a new road without paying attention, and then slow down over time, said Cherian Eapen, manager of traffic engineering for the city.
The new stretch of Christophers Crossing classified the road as an arterial road and raised the speed limit from 25 mph to 30.
City police monitored the area from June through September, Eapen said, although Prue said he didn’t notice officers after June.
The city has recently added two crosswalks in the neighborhood, and will eventually install a traffic signal at the intersection of Opossumtown Pike and Christophers Crossing.
The city is waiting to receive payment from the developer, at which time the project will be put out to bid, Eapen said. There is no timeline for when that project might be completed.
“With the new crosswalks and associated signage now installed along Christophers Crossing, we will continue to observe traffic operations, collect new speed data to determine if the installed updates have influenced speeds along the roadway, and work with [city police] on enforcement actions as needed,” Eapen wrote in an email to Prue last week.
