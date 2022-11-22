The family of a Carroll County man who was beaten to death in 2003 is offering $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Maryland State Police said the family of Richard Atkins Jr., 30, of Westminster, has offered the reward.
Police said in a press release that relatives of Atkins found him at around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003, beaten to death, in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street.
Police said they believe Atkins was targeted and was robbed by someone who went to his apartment on or around Dec. 27, 2003, looking for money. When Atkins said no, someone beat him with a blunt object, then stole cash and DVDs from the apartment, police said.
Police have asked anyone with information about the case to call Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.