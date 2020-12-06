Christmas carols rang out through Lucas Village in Frederick Sunday as Santa and his elves handed out presents and candy canes.
The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek partnered once again with the Frederick Police Department to put on Santa Day, an event that aimed to provide fun activities for families.
“One person we can not have not come through is Santa Claus,” said Bryan Mack, a member of the club. “Santa Claus cannot be slacking on the job … We want to make sure Santa Claus is on duty. He’s got to get his job done.”
Children ran outside to see Santa and some were so excited that they forgot to put their shoes on.
On other streets, shouts of “Hi, Santa!” could be heard and smaller children were lifted up so they could get their candy canes from the man in the red suit.
Mack said the club and FPD have been hosting Santa Day for about 15 years now.
“Normally, it’s 120 people packed into one building,” he said. “Instead of them coming to us … we’re now going to them.”
The theme was family fun at home and involved families getting items such as gingerbread houses, cookie decorating kits and board games.
Mack said one of the things that makes Frederick such a great city is the families.
“When you think of Christmas, you think of families having fun together and that’s what it’s about,” he said. “In such a difficult time, it’s important to be thinking of other people in the community.”
Sgt. Rebecca Carrado, who helped organize the event, has been involved with Santa Day for three years. She said she most enjoys going out with the club.
“They make it a blast and it’s something special that we get to do with them,” she said. “We help them with their program and they invited us to come so we get to go out to the houses ... We created this this year because of the COVID and so it was fun working with them and brainstorming of a way to make their vision happen in a safe way and I think we’ve done that today.”
Carrado said she feels it’s important for the police department to work with community organizations on activities like Santa Day, especially during the holiday season.
“It’s a lot of fun for us,” she said. “It gives us a break from our normal activities. It reminds us what the Christmas holiday spirit is all about.”
Right now, Carrado said, everyone is at home together and a lot of students are remote learning so they’re often plugged in to a computer or TV.
“And so I think this is important because this really is traditional,” she said. “It’s a gingerbread house. It’s a board game. Something that’s simple that you can have so much fun with that isn’t technology related.”
Two other FPD officers were also there to help out with Santa Day.
And the club isn’t the only local organization giving back to the community. The Golden Gears Car Club of Frederick does a Toys for Tots toy drive each year.
“Our club is a 3-Star Sponsor and we donate between $5,000 and $10,000 of toys every year,” an email from secretary and member, Bob Eburg read in part.
This year, the club will be delivering their trailer load of toys to US Marine Toys for Tots warehouse in Frederick on Dec. 8.
