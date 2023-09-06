Fatal crash location
A fatal crash in Ijamsville caused a section of Green Valley Road in Ijamsville to close for several hours Monday.

 By Ceoli Jacoby

A sanitation worker was struck by a car and killed while on the job Wednesday morning, police said.

The worker was identified as 55-year-old Jose Gomes of Hagerstown. No one else was harmed in the crash, according to a Maryland State Police press release.