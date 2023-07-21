The Frederick County Board of Education has asked for the county sheriff's office to look into relaunching a program to penalize motorists who pass stopped school buses.
In 2012, the district became the first in the state to initiate such a program. Small cameras were installed on more than 30 buses, and drivers who were caught illegally passing the stop arm were typically fined $125.
But the program ended in 2017, and all of the cameras have since been removed, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins wrote in an emailed statement.
The effort "was not cost effective," Jenkins wrote, "and it proved that the problem was not as apparent as we were led to believe."
In 2013, the bus cameras yielded 41 citations, the News-Post previously reported. By early December 2014, they had yielded 26 that year.
Still, school board members said at a recent meeting they'd like to revisit the issue.
"At the request of [FCPS], the FCSO is again exploring the options of bringing this idea to fruition," Jenkins' statement said. "Factors include resources, financial considerations, program management, return on investment, etc."
If the program were relaunched, it would be a collaboration between the district and the sheriff's office.
In the past, the technology management company Xerox provided the cameras to FCPS, the News-Post has reported.
The company processed the violations captured on camera, and local law enforcement officers issued the citations.
The technology was viewed as more accurate and efficient than the old-fashioned method of having bus drivers manually note the license plate number of any offending vehicle.
School Board President Sue Johnson said she and her colleagues asked FCPS to connect with the sheriff's office and discuss options for revisiting the cameras, but they hadn't heard back yet.
Johnson pointed out that Frederick County is the largest in Maryland by land mass, meaning that FCPS buses likely have the most road miles to travel.
She said she wanted the district to pursue the idea if it was likely to be feasible and cost-neutral — in other words, if the citation fees were enough to pay for the camera equipment.
Though Johnson said she didn't know what the financial model might look like, board members wanted to know "if there's a way that we can make everything safer for the kids."
In April, a Frederick High School student was struck by a car while they boarded a school bus on Hillcrest Drive. The student was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Staff writer Gabrielle Bienasz contributed to this report.
Ooh, ooh, let me guess. This is just a revenue grab! Right?
