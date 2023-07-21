School Bus Cameras
In this 2010 file photo, a camera is shown affixed to a Frederick County Public Schools bus. The cameras were designed to record instances of motorists illicitly passing stopped school buses.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

The Frederick County Board of Education has asked for the county sheriff's office to look into relaunching a program to penalize motorists who pass stopped school buses.

In 2012, the district became the first in the state to initiate such a program. Small cameras were installed on more than 30 buses, and drivers who were caught illegally passing the stop arm were typically fined $125.

Ooh, ooh, let me guess. This is just a revenue grab! Right?

