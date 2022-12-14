Police on South Market Street
Police cars surround the intersection of West All Saints Street and South Market Street after gunshots were reported on Friday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Police have arrested a man they saw was the second person involved in a shootout in downtown Frederick Friday night. 

David Gray, 32, of Frederick, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, use of a firearm in a violent crime, possession of a loaded handgun on person, and possession of a loaded handgun after being convicted of a felony, according to online court records.

