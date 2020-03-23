The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a Middletown woman who was reported missing Sunday, according to an agency press release issued Monday.
Katie Lehan, 34, was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office release. She has brown, curly hair and was last seen wearing a gray Salisbury shirt, blue jeans, gray and pink socks, and black shoes. No further details were available.
Anyone with information regarding Lehan's whereabouts was asked to call 911 immediately, according to the sheriff's office's release.
