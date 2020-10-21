The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of three deputies involved in Monday’s shooting in Emmitsburg that left one man dead and another in jail.
According to a news release issued Wednesday from Sheriff’s Office spokesman Todd Wivell, sheriff’s deputies Jason Ahalt, Jacob Jersild and Kevin Lynch were involved in the shootout, and they currently remain on routine administrative leave. Ahalt has been with the department more than three years, Jersild nearly three years, and Lynch more than 12 years, according to the release.
The Pennsylvania State Police will not release the name of one of their officers who was also involved, according to the news release. Megan Ammerman, a public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police in south central Pennsylvania, said Wednesday it is their agency’s policy not to name officers in such shootings.
The shootout occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday when Pennsylvania State Police officers contacted the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in a pursuit of David Robert Leatherman, 42, of Hanover, Pa. and Bryan Paul Selmer, 38, who they said were driving a truck stolen in Pennsylvania and headed into Maryland. Police believed at least one of the occupants was wanted for an attempted murder in Pennsylvania.
Deputies joined a chase that went south on U.S. 15 into the Thurmont area, then back north on U.S. 15, during which at least one of the men fired shots at the police vehicles pursuing them and disabled a Cumberland Township, Pennsylvania, vehicle, according to a previous sheriff’s office release.
The truck crashed in the median of U.S. 15 by the exit for Md. 140, and both men fled on foot.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper and a Frederick County sheriff’s deputy chased Leatherman into a nearby neighborhood, where he was arrested without incident.
Additional officers pursued Selmer and confronted him near a McDonald’s and an Exxon gas station on Silo Hill Parkway. While at the gas station, Selmer reportedly turned toward the deputies and took a “shooting stance with his arms extended in front of him, with his hands together, consistent with a person holding a firearm,” the release said.
Deputies in turn fired their weapons and struck Selmer. The release said eyewitness accounts deputies obtained support these accounts of what took place.
Selmer was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead.
Wivell said Wednesday that deputies recovered a handgun at the crash scene in the median between U.S. 15 south and north by the exit for Md. 140. So far, deputies have not found any other weapons at the scenes of where they apprehended Leatherman, or where Selmer made contact with deputies during the pursuit, according to the release.
Leatherman was held without bail after a hearing Tuesday in Frederick County District Court, after declining to waive extradition to Pennsylvania on the attempted murder charge.
(1) comment
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Take a ‘shooters stance’ expect to die of lead poisoning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.