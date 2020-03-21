Illegal street racing led to two young men falling out of the back of a pick-up truck Friday night, according to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Both men have been transported to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Deputies were already on the way to the scene around 10:15 p.m., responding to a call for a large group of people racing vehicles in the area of Clemsonville Road and Fountain Rock Road. While en-route, they received a second call about the two people who were injured.
A 1984 Ford F250 4X2, driven by an individual identified as Noah Wetzel, 19, was traveling southbound on Clemsonville Road with at least three people in the flatbed, when it went off-road while spinning tires. It then went back on-road, still spinning tires, when the two individuals, identified as John Wittington, Jr., 19, and Michael Fritz, 22, fell off, according to the press release.
The Sheriff's Office learned that the race was part of an illegal "Pop-Up Street Race Event" that was organized through social media. The press release also stated that although persons on the scene appeared to be intoxicated, they had no indications that the driver himself was impaired.
(6) comments
Life is good. I feel blessed to be alive in this great country and have the opportunity to be a part of many experiences and to travel to many places and see what is great in the world. I don't understand why some many young people now die from drug overdoses, challenge people with stupid games like skull breaker challenge and now revive a dangerous old past time, road racing. Are you really that anxious to get to heaven?
This Street racing has been going on for a long time. I don't know why something has not been done about it. wait until someone gets hurt??
Fountain "Rock" Road or Fountain "School" Road? Maybe one day those silly interns will learn how to use Google Maps...….
Woulda been no great loss. Keep trying, street racers.
What would have been "no great loss," Sammy?
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.