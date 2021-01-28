An early morning call to Ijamsville brought sheriff's deputies face-to-face with a man wielding a knife. The Frederick deputies reportedly managed to subdue the man with non-lethal force.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded at about 1 a.m. Thursday to the 11000 block of Canary Drive for a person having a mental health emergency and armed with a knife, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The man allegedly threatened and taunted deputies with his knife outside, then went into the home and began destroying it. He broke windows, flooded the basement and threw furniture outside, the sheriff's office said.
When the man allegedly came outside making threats to police again, deputies deployed "bean bag rounds," which are non-lethal rounds used to stop a person, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell explained. The first set of non-lethal rounds failed to subdue the man.
The sheriff's office called for a negotiator and SWAT team as the incident unfolded. When the man entered the open garage seemingly unarmed, deputies using a police shield approached him and deployed a Taser and more bean bag rounds, the sheriff's office said. The man suffered minor injuries, and police detained him. The man was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.
No deputies or relatives of the man suffered injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Police plan to release the man's name once criminal charges are filed, Wivell said.
Capt. Jeff Eyler, the FCSO patrol operations commander, praised the deputies for their use of non-lethal force.
“The events that occurred earlier this morning in Ijamsville, while unfortunate, demonstrate that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deploys all available resources to safely deescalate dangerous situations,” Eyler said in a statement. “This is a great example of how our deputies worked together to resolve a potentially deadly situation and is a credit to the sheriff’s commitment to keep all Frederick County residents safe.”
What's an alleged knife
So now a nut job going off is a "mental health emergency?" PC rum amuck. Kudos to the FCSO for handling the situation admirably.
What's the point of this rant? Man was clearly in the middle of something that made him not in his right mind. What should it be called in your lexicon, since you are the one having a fit over a reasonable description. Yes, the Department did a great job here using less than lethal force.
"Rant?" I'm "having a fit," Piedmont? Thanks for telling me, I wasn't aware of it. Was my "rant" as bad as yours that you directed towards me in your comment? What if the guy was merely just [temporarily] drunk and really pissed off about something, does that constitute a "mental health emergency?" And, if you're so concerned with political correctness, why do you say I was "ranting" rather than just expressing my 1st Amendment rights?
Keep on spinning, CD. Anyone who opens a comment with PC to describe the term used in this article has a bone to pick. BTW - the 1st Amendment has nothing to do with your commentary. Worse, you know that, but wanted to play a victim card to spin away your comment.
CD, aren't these the types of calls that the defund the police Democrats want to send a social worker to take care of? I'd like to see how a social worker would handle a nut job.
