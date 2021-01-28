Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies subdued a man with nonlethal force following an early-morning call about a man wielding a knife in Ijamsville.
The sheriff’s office responded to the call at about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of Canary Drive for a person having a mental health emergency and armed with a knife, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The man allegedly threatened and taunted deputies with his knife, then went into the home and began destroying it. He broke windows, flooded the basement and threw furniture outside, the sheriff’s office said.
When the man came outside making threats to police again, deputies deployed “bean bag rounds,” which are nonlethal rounds used to stop a person, sheriff’s office spokesman Todd Wivell explained. The first set of nonlethal rounds failed to subdue the man.
The sheriff’s office called for a negotiator and SWAT team as the incident unfolded. When the man entered the open garage seemingly unarmed, deputies used a police shield to approach him and deploy a Taser and more bean bag rounds, the sheriff’s office said. The man suffered minor injuries, and police detained him. The man was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.
No deputies or relatives of the man suffered injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Police plan to release the man’s name once criminal charges are filed, Wivell said.
Capt. Jeff Eyler, the FCSO patrol operations commander, praised the deputies for their use of nonlethal force.
“The events that occurred earlier this morning in Ijamsville, while unfortunate, demonstrate that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deploys all available resources to safely deescalate dangerous situations,” Eyler said in a statement. “This is a great example of how our deputies worked together to resolve a potentially deadly situation and is a credit to the sheriff’s commitment to keep all Frederick County residents safe.”
(16) comments
What's an alleged knife
I think the knife was a knife, but he allegedly came outside. You gotta love the new generation of reporters.
This Ginzu things.
So now a nut job going off is a "mental health emergency?" PC rum amuck. Kudos to the FCSO for handling the situation admirably.
What's the point of this rant? Man was clearly in the middle of something that made him not in his right mind. What should it be called in your lexicon, since you are the one having a fit over a reasonable description. Yes, the Department did a great job here using less than lethal force.
"Rant?" I'm "having a fit," Piedmont? Thanks for telling me, I wasn't aware of it. Was my "rant" as bad as yours that you directed towards me in your comment? What if the guy was merely just [temporarily] drunk and really pissed off about something, does that constitute a "mental health emergency?" And, if you're so concerned with political correctness, why do you say I was "ranting" rather than just expressing my 1st Amendment rights?
Keep on spinning, CD. Anyone who opens a comment with PC to describe the term used in this article has a bone to pick. BTW - the 1st Amendment has nothing to do with your commentary. Worse, you know that, but wanted to play a victim card to spin away your comment.
Piedmont, I'm of the opinion that the term "mental health emergency" was wholly unnecessary to use in this article. Why couldn't the writer simply describe the actions that took place that morning, and leave it up to the readers to draw their own conclusions as to the mental condition of the man? And if you think I have a "bone to pick," that bone would only be Political Correctness, I've no use for it. (I'm sure you'll condemn me for that, but I really couldn't care less if you do.) Now, as far as the 1st Amendment and my commentary, you completely misconstrued my point. So let me clarify; if you're then so politically correct, why did you say that I was "ranting" instead of saying I "was exercising my 1st Amendment rights?" Sorry, but I wasn't trying to spin anything.
Piedmont we all know cd is very very angry with his life. It’s sad to witness.
Definitely a rant, and it sounds like the Sheriff's Office characterization as a "mental health emergency" was appropriate. Not sure why anyone would call that a politically correct description - unless perhaps they were having a mental health issue.
CD, aren't these the types of calls that the defund the police Democrats want to send a social worker to take care of? I'd like to see how a social worker would handle a nut job.
That's an interesting question. Are all "mental health emergencies" just like this one. I'd guess no. Could a negotiator and SWAT team be requested? I'd guess yes and yes or yes and no. Would the social worker be the lone responder. I'd guess no. Otherwise, social workers have been known to handle "nut jobs" just as a matter of course, though undoubtedly more tactfully labeled. And Democrats say "defund" is not their intent, they are misunderstood. So much to unpack here.
"And Democrats say "defund" is not their intent, they are misunderstood."........ wasn't that what their banners and chants were saying during the Summer Of Love? How many of the Democrats called for defunding the police? A little google time may indicate. Even Quid Pro Joe said that the police need to be defunded.
Bosco, You didn't listen to the debates. Joe said he would absolutely not defund the police. And weren't you disappointed that there wasn't a mug shot, or are have you gotten over that issue?
Not defund, redirect some monies to social work. Not all Democrats are progressives, just like all Republicans aren’t cop killers, just the ones who stormed the Capitol
I'm sure a social worker would handle it well, with a lot of police backup that is, bosco.
