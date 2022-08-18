Two deputies in a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office car were involved in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning in the Ballenger Creek area, police say.
Two deputies in the sheriff’s office car and the driver from the other vehicle were uninjured, sheriff’s office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.