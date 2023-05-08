Former Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Kenneth Olander, who died in 2022, was honored in Towson on Friday during a memorial ceremony for Fallen Heroes Day.
Fallen Heroes Day honors Maryland firefighters, police officers, emergency response personnel and correctional officers who have died. This year's ceremony honored 11 people from different agencies and counties, including Olander.
Olander died in March 2022 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 61.
Mary Beth Marsden, one of the speakers at the ceremony, traced Olander's career path from the U.S. Army to a Frederick County sheriff's deputy. Olander was with the sheriff's office for 32 years.
"For him, it was not just a job," Marsden said. "It was a profound desire to keep his community safe."
Olander served the sheriff's office as a patrol deputy, a school resource officer, community deputy and a member of the traffic unit, Marsden said.
He was also a state-certified police instructor and the agency's lead drug recognition expert.
"His goal was to pass along high standards to the next generation of law enforcement," she said.
Outside of work, Olander was an avid cyclist, Marsden said.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and three children.
Other Frederick County first responders also were mentioned and honored on Friday.
Marsden briefly spoke about Zachary Paris, a Frederick County career firefighter who died while fighting a fire in Pennsylvania in December 2022.
In a rolling slideshow from different years, other personnel were honored, including:
• Joshua Laird, another Frederick County firefighter who died after injuries from a house fire in August 2021
• Gregory Santangelo, a Frederick Police Department officer who died due to COVID-19 complications in December 2021
• Christopher Morlan, a Frederick County firefighter who died of COVID-19 complications in December 2021.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.