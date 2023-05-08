Deputy First Class Kenny Olander

Deputy First Class Kenneth Olander

 Courtesy of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Former Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Kenneth Olander, who died in 2022, was honored in Towson on Friday during a memorial ceremony for Fallen Heroes Day. 

Fallen Heroes Day honors Maryland firefighters, police officers, emergency response personnel and correctional officers who have died. This year's ceremony honored 11 people from different agencies and counties, including Olander.

