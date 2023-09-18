Several employees with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Bureau have been promoted, the office said in a press release:
n Jeff Eyler was promoted to major and is the new Operations Division commander. He will manage and supervise Patrol Operations, Special Operations and Judicial Operations. He will supervise more than 180 sworn and civilian employees, the press release said. Eyler is a recent graduate of the FBI National Academy.
n Sedat Caliskan was promoted to captain and is the new Special Operations commander. He will oversee daily activities within Special Operations, which includes Criminal Investigations, Narcotics Investigations and SWAT.
n Brian Woodward was promoted to captain and is the new Patrol Operations commander. He will oversee more than 125 sworn and civil employees, including Patrol Operations teams, the Community Deputy Program, K-9s, the Traffic unit, the Proactive Criminal Enforcement (PACE) team, the Mobile Field Force, School Resource Officers and the Honor Guard.
n Timothy Grove was promoted to lieutenant and is a new Patrol Operations assistant commander. He will oversee more than 50 law enforcement employees on patrol teams and the Civil Order & Firearms Surrender program.
n Trevor Hajjar was promoted to lieutenant and is a new Patrol Operations assistant commander. He will oversee K-9s, the PACE team, school resource officers, the Community Deputy Program and Community Services.
n Andrew Ivins was promoted to sergeant and will lead a patrol team.
n Brett Welsh was promoted to sergeant and will lead the PACE team and the Community Deputy Program.
n Jared Crouse, Robert Fritz and Christopher Tyeryar were promoted to corporal.
Non-uniform support staff promotions include:
n Karen Gaither to data management analyst/assistant supervisor of the Records Division
n Keesha King to program coordinator with the Uniformed Crime Reporting & Records Management System
n Sarah Merino to public information specialist supervisor.
