The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a string of burglaries across the county over the past few months, and is asking for the public’s help.

Since Dec. 28, 2022, there have been several burglaries in the Emmitsburg, Jefferson, Point of Rocks, Thurmont and Woodsboro areas, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

