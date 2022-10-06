Lt. Jason Deater
Former Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Deater has retired and now is a program director of the Mid-Atlantic Center for Emergency Management and Public Safety at Frederick Community College.

After 20 years with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Jason Deater retired last month to oversee a police and fire program at Frederick Community College.

Already an adjunct professor at the college, Deater will also start as a first responder program manager for FCC’s Mid-Atlantic Center for Emergency Management and Public Safety.

