Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rob Deckhut pumped his legs, pushing down the pedals of his bike.
He had been biking for roughly 20 miles with other members of law enforcement, all wearing bright blue shirts. He was getting tired and starting to feel the discomfort of his bike seat.
This was Deckhut’s second year participating in the Police Unity Tour. The organization’s main event brings together active and retired law enforcement across the nation to bike hundreds of miles in honor of law enforcement officers who died on the line of duty.
Surviving family members of fallen soldiers can ride as well, Cpl. Amber Frantz said.
Their motto: We ride for those who died.
This year’s ride was even more important for the sheriff’s office, Deckhut and Frantz said. It was honoring Greg Santangelo, a former member of both the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Frederick Police Department.
Santangelo died of COVID-19 in December 2021.
It was the first time the people from the sheriff’s office were riding for someone they knew and worked with.
“He was my first supervisor when I first came on,” Frantz said. She’s been with the sheriff’s office for 15 years and started participating in the Police Unity Tour in 2012.
“He always had a smile on his face,” said Deckhut, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 18 years.
Deckhut said five members of the sheriff’s office, and countless others in the Police Unity Tour Chapter IX, rode from Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. The winding trip was about 250 miles and spanned four days, he said.
The ride happens May 9 to 12 every year, with a vigil at the memorial on May 13. The only exception was in 2020 because of COVID-19, Deckhut said.
Riders and families of fallen law enforcement gather at the memorial, a wall full of engraved names of fallen law enforcement officer, for a candlelight vigil, Frantz said.
Officers who ride the four days prior can escort families of fallen officers as they come in for the ceremony, she said.
It’s a very emotional time, Frantz said, and it’s hard not to tear up.
Frantz couldn’t participate in this year’s tour due to a conflict with training, she said. However, she felt like she couldn’t stand by and watch the tour go by.
“This year would’ve been the first year I’ve ridden in [honoring someone I knew], and Greg’s name would have been on the wall, so I needed to do something,” she said.
She signed up for the Police Week 5K in Arlington, Virginia. She doesn’t usually run 5Ks. She called this one “the worst 5K of her life.”
She can bike 100 miles no problem, she said, but running is a different beast.
However, she’s glad she got to do something to honor Santangelo.
The tour isn’t just an awareness event but a fundraiser for the memorial as well, Deckhut and Frantz said.
Deckhut said the ride is one of the largest contributors to maintaining and expanding the wall. This year’s ride attracted 1,800 riders and raised roughly $2 million, he said.
Frantz has spearheaded fundraising and participation for the ride since she began.
Each person participating in the tour has to come up with $2,000, she said. Most money comes from private donations and various fundraising events the sheriff’s office hosts throughout the year.
For next year’s tour, Frantz hopes to get 10 people to ride the grueling trip.
Although the trip is a physical challenge, riders are met with support along the way, the deputies said. In a previous tour, elementary school kids made bracelets from string as gifts for them, Frantz said.
They didn’t make them big enough enough for the bigger guys, Frantz fondly recalled.
As Deckhut zipped through Radnor, Pennsylvania, he saw elementary school kids lined up outside their school, cheering them on. Beckhut smiled and pushed on, reinvigorated.
“The kids make a difference,” he said. “They’re just happy to see all these people coming through and you’re high-fiving them as you’re coming through.”
