A suspect wanted for armed robbery in Emmitsburg remained at large as of midday Thursday, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a call in the DePaul Street area of Emmitsburg at 12:30 a.m. for an attempted armed robbery. The victim was retrieving an item from their vehicle when the suspect attempted to rob them using a knife, according to the FCSO. A brief struggle ensued between the suspect and the victim before the suspect fled the scene on foot toward an alley. The victim did not sustain any injuries.
According to witness accounts, the suspect is a 6-foot-tall man with a lean build and was wearing a dark tan jacket, blue jeans and winter hat. A K-9 unit was dispatched and completed a tract, which terminated within the town of Emmitsburg, authorities said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Michael Leveille at 301-600-3640 or the tip line at 301-600-4131.
