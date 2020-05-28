Frederick County sheriff's deputies were investigating what circumstance may have led to an apparent death by suicide outside the Carroll Manor Fire Company in Point of Rocks earlier this week.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the fire station in the 1800 block of Ballenger Creek Pike shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday and opened a death investigation when they discovered an 80-year-old man had apparently died by suicide in the parking lot outside the station, according to Taylor Clarke, a sheriff's office spokeswoman. While the investigation remained ongoing as of Thursday afternoon, Clarke confirmed that the man died from a gunshot wound that was determined to be self-inflicted.
"Out of respect and privacy for the family, we do not wish to release the name of the victim at this time," Clarke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.