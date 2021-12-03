With the holiday season upon us, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is recommending people be on the lookout for Grinches who are looking to steal packages off porches.
A representative from the sheriff’s office told the News-Post there has been a string of thefts of packages from porches, saying at least 25 such thefts have been reported since Thanksgiving. Many of these thefts have been in the Lake Linganore and New Market areas.
The sheriff’s office released a video on its Facebook page, with Deputy Storm offering some tips to prevent packages from being stolen during this holiday season.
“Keep your packages in a well-lit area,” Storm said, recommending customers add special delivery instructions when ordering to have the packages dropped off in a specific area of your home.
Storm also recommends using a Ring doorbell or other home security camera installed in your home. Finally, he suggests getting friends and family involved.
“If you’re going to be out of town for an extended period of time, have someone pick up your mail and your packages,” he said.
According to a news release from home-security company Security.org, their research shows more than 49 million Americans have had a package stolen by so-called “porch pirates” in the past year, leading to $2.4 billion in losses.
