The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in the area of the 6700 block of Overton Circle near Ballenger Creek.
No victims have been reported, but evidence recovered from the scene confirms someone discharged a firearm, the sheriff's office said in a statement Tuesday. Deputies responded at about 10 p.m. Witnesses said a white pickup truck was leaving the area around the time the shot was fired, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joshua Stears at 301-600-6403 or call the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131.
