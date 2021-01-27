The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man authorities say followed women at a grocery store in Emmitsburg and acted suspiciously on campus at Mount St. Mary’s University.
The man allegedly followed two women through Jubilee Foods and was also spotted at the Mount days later, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday night.
First, deputies responded to the grocery store at 515 E. Main St. at about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19. A man was seen by witnesses and captured on video following two women through the store, the sheriff’s office said. The man allegedly stood behind them at checkout with no items of his own. He then followed them into the parking lot, got in a white Honda passenger car and followed them as they drove toward West Main Street. They lost him at a traffic light in town. Neither witnesses nor video footage produced a license plate number of the man’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
The man had black hair and wore a short-sleeve orange and white button-up shirt, dark colored blue jeans, black shoes and a dark colored jacket, according to the sheriff’s office. He is described as a Black man standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, about 45 to 55 years old.
At the Mount on Jan. 23, the Department of Public Safety received a report of the same suspect “acting suspiciously” on campus, according to the sheriff’s office. Public safety personnel approached him, and he reportedly left without incident.
The sheriff’s office is attempting to identify the man. Anyone who has more information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Hyatt at jhyatt@frederickcountymd.gov or call the tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case No. 21-005664.
(1) comment
So the crime was “following a white woman ” in emittsburg?
