The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Ijamsville man last seen Friday.
Thomas Conrad Delisa, 37, is described as a white man standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with a thin build, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He has brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen on Feb. 12 around 9 p.m. at the Blue Sky Bar & Grill in New Market while wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, brown shoes, black gloves and a hat.
Delisa drives a silver or gray, 2013 Audi A4 sedan with a temporary Maryland tag.
FCSO deputies are conducting a thorough search. Anyone who knows Delisa's location or has any information to contact Det. Mark Gladhill at mgladhill@frederickcountymd.gov. People can also call 301-600-2821 or 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-014240.
