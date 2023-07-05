Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a vehicle and five men involved in what a department spokesman called a “brazen” theft of a recreational vehicle from a dealership near Thurmont.

The men can be seen on security footage backing a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck to a Grand Design Transcend travel trailer at the Beckley's RVs lot on the evening of June 25, hooking the trailer up and pulling away.

