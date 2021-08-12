Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded late Wednesday night to a call of a shooting in progress along the 4700 block of Cambria Road in Frederick, according to a news release.
Not long after the 11:30 p.m. call, an 18-year-old man arrived at Frederick Health Hospital with a possible gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. It could not be immediately verified that the man was injured in the reported shooting along Cambria Road.
Deputies arrived at the scene to people dispersing in all directions from a large party, and they discovered several shell casings and a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, according to the release. Multiple witnesses recalled hearing gunshots and seeing two groups of males in an altercation.
The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact police dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-080922.
I wish the FNP reporters would learn the difference between Frederick and Frederick County. This shooting did not happen in Frederick. Cambria Court is far outside the city limits. That is why the SO investigated instead of FCPD.
More bang banging. Good thing Trumpkins doesn’t believe In Community policing. I would love to hear him answer questions about all this bang banging in a campaign debate
Well Plumbum, the information was only a mouse click away, had you bothered to try. Here are a few links describing just such community policing programs in effect in the FCSO.
https://www.frederickcosheriff.com/community-services
https://www.frederickcosheriff.com/online-reporting
https://www.frederickcosheriff.com/neighborhood-watch
https://communitycrimemap.com/
Thanks for giving me the opportunity to post these, yet again, for you. That vendetta you’re carrying around must be burning a hole in your gut by now.
So Plumbum, just what are your qualifications for the position of Sheriff of Frederick County? And would you please give us a link to your campaign website? I can't seem to find it.
Oh, and Pb, don't you think it a bit ironic that, while you would love to hear Sheriff Chuck answer questions, you're to cowardly to answer questions that people ask you here? Just askin' for a friend. [lol]
