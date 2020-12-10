A 24-year-old Frederick man who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg Wednesday night is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.
Frederick Police Department is searching for three men involved in the shooting that police say occurred at Potomac Commons Apartments in the 1300 block of Taney Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Two white men and one Hispanic man wearing dark clothing were last seen running toward Applegate Apartments after the shooting, according to a police statement.
According to police, the victim was driving his car when he was approached by three men on foot as he came to a stop. Police said he was then shot in the upper thigh. It is believed the parties knew one another, and police do not believe there is a danger to the general public.
The victim, whose identity is not being released for protection, was in stable condition at a regional trauma center as of Thursday, police said.
Police ask anyone who observed anything suspicious in that area to call the department’s anonymous tip line, 301-600-8477 (TIPS), or text 240-674-8477 (TIPS) or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland. If the information leads to an arrest or criminal charges, the tipster receives a cash reward. See metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/ for more information.
