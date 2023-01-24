Frederick County could see rain and snow Wednesday morning, with more than an inch of snow possible in higher elevations.
The county will likely see anywhere from a few tenths of an inch to an inch of snow, meteorologist Austin Mansfield of the National Weather Service said Tuesday. Up to 1.5 inches could fall in higher elevations in the northwestern parts of the county near the Pennsylvania border.
Higher accumulations are expected farther into Western Maryland.
The precipitation should move in between 3 and 4 a.m. and be heaviest around daybreak, starting mostly as snow, then shifting to rain in the southern and central parts of the county, Mansfield said.
It's expected to move out early Thursday morning.
High temperatures in the central and southeastern parts of Frederick County are expected to be in the low 40s Wednesday, Mansfield said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(4) comments
Cancel school now!
Better close down for 2 days, just to be sure.
You can never be too safe. [cool]
Has the Maryland Army National Guard been placed on notice? [rolleyes]
LOL…probably
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.