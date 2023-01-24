National Weather Service

Frederick County could see rain and snow Wednesday morning, with more than an inch of snow possible in higher elevations.

The county will likely see anywhere from a few tenths of an inch to an inch of snow, meteorologist Austin Mansfield of the National Weather Service said Tuesday. Up to 1.5 inches could fall in higher elevations in the northwestern parts of the county near the Pennsylvania border.

