A veterinary technician, right, and two Frederick County medics transfer a large dog to an ambulance stretcher before placing it in an ambulance to keep it warm and stable. It had been put under anesthesia for surgery moments before an odor was discovered. The dog was monitored by a vet until it woke up.

People and dogs had to leave a dog rehabilitation center on Prospect Boulevard in Frederick on Wednesday morning because unknown fumes were burning people's eyes and throats, authorities said.

People in Skylos Sports Medicine were evacuated after Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the building around 9:30 a.m. because of a report of a mysterious odor, Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said in an interview Wednesday.

