Maryland State Police on Tuesday identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash near Ceresville over the weekend as an 76-year-old Adamstown resident.
An initial investigation into the single-vehicle crash revealed that the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle, Roger Blanchard, was operating his 1998 Harley Davidson west on Md. 26 just west of Md. 194 when, at approximately 2 p.m., when he lost control of motorcycle, according to Ron Snyder, a public information officer for the statewide police agency.
The motorcycle struck a guardrail after leaving the roadway and Blanchard was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later after police and other emergency personnel arrived.
“Investigators are still examining the speed at the time of the crash, but drugs/alcohol are not expected to be factors [and] the cause of the crash remains under investigation,” Snyder wrote in an email response to The Frederick News-Post’s questions Tuesday.
