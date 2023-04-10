Maryland State Police rescued a hiker and his dog Sunday night after they became lost and couldn't find the main trail.
The 27-year-old man, whose name and hometown were not made public, and his dog, Angel, were uninjured, according to a news release from state police.
The man and Angel were exploring the area along the Loudoun Heights Trail at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park at around 10 p.m. when they got lost, the release said.
Rescuers from Jefferson County, West Virginia, spoke to the hiker by phone and could see his headlamp on the cliff. However, given the terrain, which was "heavily wooded, steep and rocky," they could not safely reach him, police said.
Rescuers called a helicopter from Maryland State Police's Frederick barrack to assist.
The helicopter hovered above the "treacherous area" as a technician lowered about 150 feet to the man and Angel, police said. The technician reached them, and determined they didn't need medical care, the release said.
The technician got the man and Angel into a rescue basket, which was hoisted up to the helicopter.
They were flown to a helicopter pad in Harpers Ferry, where the man arranged for a friend to come pick him and Angel up.
