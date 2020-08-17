A portion of Interstate 270 in Frederick County was briefly shut down Monday night by a large group of motorcyclists and reports of shots being fired, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
State police at the Frederick Barrack received a call at about 8:30 p.m. from someone who reported hearing the sound of multiple shots being fired on I-270 near Dr. Perry Road, according to the release. The caller said the shots had been fired while a group of motorcyclists were doing stunts and burnouts on the highway.
Troopers responding to the area saw a group of motorcycles leave the highway and enter the park and ride at Md. 80, the release said. But when the first trooper entered the park and ride, the group fled the area.
Following a brief investigation, state police believe a group of about 50 people riding sport motorcycles had closed the section of I-270. Troopers found spent shell casings along the road but have no additional information about who fired the shots and found no evidence that anything had been struck by the shots, according to the release.
State police are asking that if anyone has information about the motorcycles or motorcycle operators involved, or information about who fired the shots, to call Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150. Callers may remain anonymous.
(2) comments
See these idiots going up and down road over 100mph and doing wheelies, weaving in and out....do a search of registrations of twenty somethings with sport bikes and there you’ll find them. Compare surveillance videos. Most remove their tags or cover them when pulling their shenanigans.
Remember when Trumpkins penises
To “go after the gangs”? I do.
