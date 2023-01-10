A Maryland State Police trooper who graduated from Middletown High School faces federal drug and bribery charges after authorities say he provided inside information on investigations to a suspected drug distributor in exchange for money.

Cpl. Justin Ernest Riggs is accused of sharing information about a fake wiretap set to begin in February to a person identified as “Drug Distributor 1.” The fake wiretap was a ruse for federal investigators to figure out who was leaking information, according to a redacted affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court in Maryland on Monday.

