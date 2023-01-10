A Maryland State Police trooper who graduated from Middletown High School faces federal drug and bribery charges after authorities say he provided inside information on investigations to a suspected drug distributor in exchange for money.
Cpl. Justin Ernest Riggs is accused of sharing information about a fake wiretap set to begin in February to a person identified as “Drug Distributor 1.” The fake wiretap was a ruse for federal investigators to figure out who was leaking information, according to a redacted affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court in Maryland on Monday.
Additionally, the affidavit said Riggs picked up $1,800 on Thursday behind dumpsters at a motel roughly six miles from the Hagerstown state police barrack where he worked — a payment from the person he was giving investigative information to.
Riggs was arrested on Saturday and charged with using a communication facility to commit a drug felony, specifically in aiding and abetting the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, and conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, according to the affidavit.
Riggs’ attorney, Craig Kadish, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Riggs began working with Maryland State Police in February 2012, according to the affidavit. State police spokeswoman Elena Russo wrote in a statement on Monday that Riggs was assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics.
Riggs has been suspended without pay due to his federal charges, Russo wrote.
The Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division has started an administrative investigation, in addition to the FBI’s criminal investigation, she wrote.
This story will be updated.
