Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick High School student was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning as they boarded their school bus on Hillcrest Drive, police said.

The student was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, which struck the student as it was passing the bus, did not stop at the scene, police said.

