Frederick County Sheriff's Office logo

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of a string of burglaries of Frederick County churches, sheriff’s office spokesperson Todd Wivell said.

Wivell said 36-year-old Vittorio Lane of Sykesville was apprehended at a local hotel. Police tracked him down after he was caught using a credit card stolen from one of the churches, according to a sheriff’s office press release Wednesday.