FPD Interceptor

One of the Ford Police Interceptor cruisers purchased in 2015 by the Frederick Police Department.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult for allegedly firing a gun in an intersection, according to the Frederick Police Department.

FPD in a news release Wednesday said the agency will not name the juvenile, as per state law.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

The agency will not name the juvenile, as per state law? Juveniles charged as adults have been named many, many times over the years, I wasn't aware the law had changed.

