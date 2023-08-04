To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Trooper 3, the Frederick-based Maryland State Police helicopter, those who worked in the aviation unit shared some memories.
Eric Smothers, master trooper
Eric Smothers, who retired as a Maryland State Police master trooper, on a training flight in 2021. Smothers served in the aviation division for decades and in Frederick from 1987 to 1998.
Smothers was a deputy for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office when he was hired by Maryland State Police in 1982.
He was based in Frederick with Trooper 3 from 1987 to 1998. He retired from the state police as a master trooper in October 2022 and is currently president of the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Company.
Smothers, who was a state police paramedic, recalled training at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, with Dr. R Adams Cowley, who created Maryland's trauma network.
"I was very privileged to be able to have met him, and sit down and talk to him and pick his brain," Smothers said.
Smothers said he and Cowley discussed stories about the origin of the trauma system, including that Cowley began the project with "almost a handshake deal" with former Gov. Marvin Mandel to obtain helicopters.
He recalled a rescue near Brunswick High School, in 1992 or 1993, after state police paramedics had started doing Rapid Sequence Intubation (RSI) on-flight for a patient who was in a car crash.
Without it, the person probably wouldn't have survived, Smothers said.
It makes him think "how medicine has changed from when I came in, to now, and the nature of it. It's gotten a lot more sophisticated," he said.
Mark Gibbons, major
Mark Gibbons worked in Frederick from 1994 to 1998, first as a trooper flight paramedic, then as a corporal.
Gibbons, who now works at Philips Healthcare, remembers coordinating the 25-year anniversary to celebrate Trooper 3.
There were survivors there who had been flown on Trooper 3, prior flight crews, and "stakeholders," Gibbons said.
Gibbons, who worked as a flight paramedic, retired in 2012 as commander of aviation, after beginning with Maryland State Police in 1990 and serving in a host of positions.
Gibbons was part of a team that responded to a standoff at the U.S. Capitol in 2007 with a suspected bank robber, for which he was recognized with a Shield of Bravery by the FBI Honorary Medals Program.
The suspect died in the standoff, the News-Post previously reported.
The job in the aviation division was not easy. "You see the worst of people every day ... and your job is to be your best," Gibbons said.
He said he misses the "controlled chaos ... the rush of being able to jump in the fray and try to contribute and try to make a difference."
Harold DeLauter, corporal
DeLauter was a state police pilot, beginning in about 1978.
He worked in Frederick beginning in the mid-1980s and stayed there until he retired in 1993, after which he spent 10 years as a civilian pilot, DeLauter said in a phone interview.
The 50-year celebration "makes me feel old," DeLauter said.
DeLauter remembered that you had to have a "good sense of humor" to deal with the daily stress.
"You get used to it," he said. "The smells and the sights and the heartbreak of people."
"When you see a little child that's really messed up, you know most of us had kids ... and you look back at them, you get tears in your eyes. ... It's tough," he said.
(1) comment
What about Buzzy?
