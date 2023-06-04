Three people died after a car drove off the road and fell into a quarry in Union Bridge. The wreckage was discovered Sunday morning.
Two women were identified as Kortney Angleberger, 28, of Keymar, and Rachel Willis, 23, of Dickerson, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
One man was identified as Robert Grossnickle, 65, of Woodsboro, the release said.
Police and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at Union Bridge Quarry, which is south of Union Bridge off of Peter Shriner and Clemonsville Roads, at around 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, the release said. Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text that police did not know when the crash happened.
First responders found one woman and the man in the "heavily damaged" vehicle and the other woman ejected from the vehicle.
It took several hours to get the two passengers out of the vehicle.
Initial investigation shows that the group was traveling in a 2022 Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed when the car left the roadway and "plummeted" into the quarry.
Wivell said it is still being investigated who was driving the car.
Heidelberg Materials, a building materials company, owns and operates the quarry.
