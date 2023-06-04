FCSO cruiser
Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Three people died after a car drove off the road and fell into a quarry in Union Bridge. The wreckage was discovered Sunday morning.

Two women were identified as Kortney Angleberger, 28, of Keymar, and Rachel Willis, 23, of Dickerson, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

