FCSO cruiser
Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Three Romanian nationals were arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in Maryland and Pennsylvania, police said.

Stefan Chiciu, 43; Anisoara Nistor, 41; and Ana Maria Velcu, 33, all had out-of-state arrest warrants, a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

