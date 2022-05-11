Three teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with last month’s shooting death of a Frederick man in Montgomery County.
The shooting happened in Germantown on April 22.
Police said officers responded that night to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road and found Taon Lamont Cline, 20, of Frederick, with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to Cline, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Montgomery County police said in a press release that members of the department's Repeat Offenders Unit arrested 15-year-old Malik Hney of Kensington and 14-year-old Justin Acosta of Germantown on May 3.
On May 5, police also arrested 16-year-old Malachi Hney of Kensington, the department said in a separate news release.
All three were charged, as adults, with first-degree murder.
Police have given no other details about the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it.
The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to give out charging documents in the case because of a law sealing juvenile records. The cases are not listed in online court records.