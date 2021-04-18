The man accused of murdering a 19-year-old Frederick man and leaving his body in a car on an abandoned property has been criminally indicted.
A Frederick County grand jury released a number of indictments Friday, including that of 19-year-old Thurmont area resident Joshua David Eckenrode. He's accused of killing a former high school classmate, Curtis Mason Smith, whose body was found in a vehicle March 21 in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive.
Police suspect Eckenrode may have been planning a mass casualty event. They allegedly found nine firearms, two improvised explosive devices, bomb-making materials and a written "plan of action" after searching his apartment in the 6700 block of Mountaindale Road as well as a Bethel Road address associated with him in Frederick. Police allege Eckenrode killed Smith at the Bethel Road residence and drove the body in Smith's car to Runnymeade Drive, according to charging documents.
Smith's family reported him missing March 19. People chasing a loose dog happened upon the vehicle with Smith's body inside it two days later, police wrote in charging documents. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
Eckenrode's initial appearance is scheduled for May 14, online court records showed Sunday. He's charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in a violent crime. He also faces charges for possessing firearms and explosives. He's being held without bond.
The police found NINE firearms, two improvised explosive devices, bomb-making materials. Eckenrode may have been planning a mass casualty event.
Two kids - Smith and Eckenrode, 19 or 20 of age. Is Thurmont now “the hood”? This isn’t the first child in Thurmont who planned a mass murder. A couple years ago at Catoctin High there was thankfully an aborted plan for mass murder.
Guys, It’s not coming, but here.
The hero dead, the villain going to jail for life. They were classmates, hanging out together, the families knew each other. Is that what you want for your kids? “The well regulated militia” is killing us and your kids. Please guys, it’s time to buckle down. Get serious about gun control or if you are too limp, get out of the way. Guys these are your kids, your neighbors kids, your friends, my kids. Let common sense prevent an another unnecessary death. Don’t let Curtis Mason Smith death be in vain.
