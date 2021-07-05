A single-vehicle motorcycle accident Sunday evening along Blacks Mill Road resulted in the death of a Thurmont man, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Krebs, 48, suffered fatal injuries after the 2006 Honda motorcycle he was operating traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, projecting the Thurmont resident from the vehicle, according to authorities.
Responders reportedly arrived at the 8400 block of the road at approximately 6 p.m. and pronounced Krebs dead on the scene.
Krebs’ passenger, not identified in the FCSO news release, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Medical responders transported the passenger to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has more information to call Cpl. Nathan Rector at (301) 600-6940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.