A single-vehicle motorcycle accident Sunday evening along Blacks Mill Road resulted in the death of a Thurmont man, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Krebs, 48, suffered fatal injuries after the 2006 Honda motorcycle he was operating traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, projecting the Thurmont resident from the vehicle, according to authorities.

Responders reportedly arrived at the 8400 block of the road at approximately 6 p.m. and pronounced Krebs dead on the scene.

Krebs’ passenger, not identified in the FCSO news release, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Medical responders transported the passenger to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has more information to call Cpl. Nathan Rector at (301) 600-6940.

