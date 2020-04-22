State Police Career Night (copy)
A 2019 file photo of Maryland State Police Trooper 3 helicopter giving a taking off demonstration. 

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Maryland State Police's Trooper 3 helicopter rescued a person who fell about 30 feet at Chimney Rock in Catoctin Mountain Park and transported them to shock trauma for more treatment, according to a state police press release. 

At approximately 1:45 Wednesday, Trooper 3 was dispatched to the remote area of Chimney Rock to assist with the extrication of the victim, who was not identified by state police.

Rescue crews from Thurmont and the Frederick County Advanced Technical Rescue (ATR) Team made contact with the person approximately 45 minutes after the 911 call, the press release said. Due to the injuries, terrain and the extended time for extrication by land, Frederick County requested a State Police helicopter for a hoist extraction, according to the release.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene and hovered about 100 feet above the rescue crews and the victim.

A rescue technician with medical equipment and the rescue bag equipment were lowered into a very small and challenging opening in a heavily wooded and rocky area, according to the release. The trooper/rescue technician assisted with  care, patient stabilization and securing the patient into the rescue device with the assistance of fire department personnel, the release said.

The trooper/rescue technician and victim were then hoisted up into the helicopter and transported the patient to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Further information about the injured person was not available.

KellyAlzan
KellyAlzan

I’m seeing many comments that have nothing to do with the story. I will now be filing requests for deletion

Report Add Reply
KR999
KR999

File all the requests you care to Pb and, while you're at it, ask what "Fresh air and sunlight is the best antidote" has to do with a story about a rescue event.

Report Add Reply
KR999
KR999

Oh, and while you're at it, ask what "I’m seeing many comments that have nothing to do with the story. I will now be filing requests for deletion" has to do with the story too, OK? We'd love to know. And let us know how it worked out for ya too, OK?

Report Add Reply
DickD

You have to wonder why any idiot would be out rock climbing while everyone else is staying home. Perhaps the medical problem is not all physical.

Report Add Reply
jloo

Please stay at home Dick. We will all be safer!!

Report Add Reply
KR999
KR999

In the first place Dick, where does it say that he was "rock climbing?" He could simply have been hiking a trail, slipped/tripped, and fallen over a precipice. The trails are open and he had every right to be there. In the second place, FYI, not "everyone" is staying at home. There are many people out going for walks which is allowed in the governor's decree. A lot of people are not working because of the Chinese virus, and some are just sick and tired of sitting around their houses, so they want to get out for some fresh air and exercise, and they are perfectly entitled to. So Dick, why then is he an idiot? I suggest your medical problem is not all physical.

Report
FNP2411

We knn NIH pw you love calling this the Chinese virus as a racist dog whistle. Enough already.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Yeah, like Ebola, Marburg, Sendai, MERS, West Nile, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Potomac Fever, Lyme disease, Norovirus, Rift Valley Fever, Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis, Lassa Fever...

Report
public-redux
public-redux

Cabin fever

Report
FNP2411

We know...stupid autocorrect.

Report
KR999
KR999

Out smarted by your smart device again, were ya? [lol]

Report
duffy5x

Trump supporters have lost any right to speak.

Report
chesapeakecountry
chesapeakecountry

LOL! You will hear us loud and clear this November!

Report
KR999
KR999

Trump supporters have lost any right to speak, duffy? And when exactly did we lose that right? What amendment to the Constitution would that be? I'd be curious to know. As the saying goes, "Put up or shut up."

Report
KR999
KR999

Agreed Chesapeake, LOUD AND CLEAR!!! TRUMP 2020!!!!!

Report
KR999
KR999

Dick, "but more likely he was rock climbing?" You have no evidence of that. Suggestion: save face and just admit that your initial comment was without merit, as most people here seem to think. One who makes a mistake and acknowledges it has more respect than one who makes one and tries to hide it. Trust me.

Report
DickD

Yeah, he could have been doing a lot of things, but more likely he was rock climbing. And the medics have enough to do without rescuing and idiot.

Report
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Dick, the Governor's stay at home order gives exceptions for outdoor exercise. The person rescued was exercising.

Report Add Reply
hayduke2

Dick - not sure this person was climbing or not but what is the problem with being outdoors? Climbing can be done while easily keeping social distance.

Report Add Reply
KellyAlzan
KellyAlzan

Fresh air and sunlight is the best antidote

Report Add Reply
jakereed

Obesity and poor lung capacity are major risk factors for the Wuhan virus. In fact, 95% of the people who have died from it have had these or other comorbidity. It's a dangerous disease and anyone can get sick from it but very few healthy people die. So, I would argue that what's "idiotic" is hiding indoors for weeks on end without getting out to exercise. Believe it or not, the virus isn't waiting to get you on the hiking trails. Keep your distance from others and you'll be fine.

Report Add Reply
elmweeks

I wish FNP would ban childish name-calling.

Report Add Reply
bosco
bosco

Other than falling, what is the danger of being outside in the fresh air? Is there an order to stay inside ALL of the time?

Report Add Reply
KellyAlzan
KellyAlzan

Good job to all involved.

Report Add Reply
FNP2411

What part of “stay at home” did the person not understand?

Report Add Reply
steelersfan2005
steelersfan2005

you are still allowed to go for walks, hikes, as long as you follow the guidance.

Report Add Reply
EABiker

...and don't fall off of high stuff.

Report Add Reply
FNP2411

Guidance was not to do stupid things to put others at risk...like hiking along dangerous paths...or rock climbing.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

I must have missed that FNP. Could you help find it?

https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Masks-and-Physical-Distancing-4.15.20.pdf

Report
KR999
KR999

What part of “stay at home” states that one can't go for a hike?

Report Add Reply
walter3rd

That's only in Michigan.

Report Add Reply
d1234

Maybe you should do some research before posting. The hiking trails there are open.

Report Add Reply
cindy62060

But you can't have your lawn mowed by a lawn service.

Report
KR999
KR999

Yes, cindy, you can [legally] get your lawn mowed by a lawn service. See #10 in the list: https://www.msn.com/en-us/finance/other/full-list-of-e2-80-98essential-e2-80-99-businesses/ar-BB11y78G.

Report
FNP2411

...again using common sense which wouldn’t have put them in the situation that others are now at risk because of it.

Report
FNP2411

The part where you do it irresponsibly that will put others at risk to save your sorry rear end.

Report
KR999
KR999

Would you please copy and paste that part of the governor's decree here? I've still not been able to find it, And, FYI, these types of rescues occur on a very common basis, "stay at home" order or not. Particularly in the summertime.

Report
duffy5x

Please, please, please, go out.

Report

