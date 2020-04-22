Maryland State Police's Trooper 3 helicopter rescued a person who fell about 30 feet at Chimney Rock in Catoctin Mountain Park and transported them to shock trauma for more treatment, according to a state police press release.
At approximately 1:45 Wednesday, Trooper 3 was dispatched to the remote area of Chimney Rock to assist with the extrication of the victim, who was not identified by state police.
Rescue crews from Thurmont and the Frederick County Advanced Technical Rescue (ATR) Team made contact with the person approximately 45 minutes after the 911 call, the press release said. Due to the injuries, terrain and the extended time for extrication by land, Frederick County requested a State Police helicopter for a hoist extraction, according to the release.
The helicopter crew arrived on the scene and hovered about 100 feet above the rescue crews and the victim.
A rescue technician with medical equipment and the rescue bag equipment were lowered into a very small and challenging opening in a heavily wooded and rocky area, according to the release. The trooper/rescue technician assisted with care, patient stabilization and securing the patient into the rescue device with the assistance of fire department personnel, the release said.
The trooper/rescue technician and victim were then hoisted up into the helicopter and transported the patient to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Further information about the injured person was not available.
(38) comments
I’m seeing many comments that have nothing to do with the story. I will now be filing requests for deletion
File all the requests you care to Pb and, while you're at it, ask what "Fresh air and sunlight is the best antidote" has to do with a story about a rescue event.
Oh, and while you're at it, ask what "I’m seeing many comments that have nothing to do with the story. I will now be filing requests for deletion" has to do with the story too, OK? We'd love to know. And let us know how it worked out for ya too, OK?
You have to wonder why any idiot would be out rock climbing while everyone else is staying home. Perhaps the medical problem is not all physical.
Please stay at home Dick. We will all be safer!!
In the first place Dick, where does it say that he was "rock climbing?" He could simply have been hiking a trail, slipped/tripped, and fallen over a precipice. The trails are open and he had every right to be there. In the second place, FYI, not "everyone" is staying at home. There are many people out going for walks which is allowed in the governor's decree. A lot of people are not working because of the Chinese virus, and some are just sick and tired of sitting around their houses, so they want to get out for some fresh air and exercise, and they are perfectly entitled to. So Dick, why then is he an idiot? I suggest your medical problem is not all physical.
We knn NIH pw you love calling this the Chinese virus as a racist dog whistle. Enough already.
Yeah, like Ebola, Marburg, Sendai, MERS, West Nile, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Potomac Fever, Lyme disease, Norovirus, Rift Valley Fever, Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis, Lassa Fever...
Cabin fever
We know...stupid autocorrect.
Out smarted by your smart device again, were ya? [lol]
Trump supporters have lost any right to speak.
LOL! You will hear us loud and clear this November!
Trump supporters have lost any right to speak, duffy? And when exactly did we lose that right? What amendment to the Constitution would that be? I'd be curious to know. As the saying goes, "Put up or shut up."
Agreed Chesapeake, LOUD AND CLEAR!!! TRUMP 2020!!!!!
Dick, "but more likely he was rock climbing?" You have no evidence of that. Suggestion: save face and just admit that your initial comment was without merit, as most people here seem to think. One who makes a mistake and acknowledges it has more respect than one who makes one and tries to hide it. Trust me.
Yeah, he could have been doing a lot of things, but more likely he was rock climbing. And the medics have enough to do without rescuing and idiot.
Dick, the Governor's stay at home order gives exceptions for outdoor exercise. The person rescued was exercising.
Dick - not sure this person was climbing or not but what is the problem with being outdoors? Climbing can be done while easily keeping social distance.
Fresh air and sunlight is the best antidote
Obesity and poor lung capacity are major risk factors for the Wuhan virus. In fact, 95% of the people who have died from it have had these or other comorbidity. It's a dangerous disease and anyone can get sick from it but very few healthy people die. So, I would argue that what's "idiotic" is hiding indoors for weeks on end without getting out to exercise. Believe it or not, the virus isn't waiting to get you on the hiking trails. Keep your distance from others and you'll be fine.
I wish FNP would ban childish name-calling.
Other than falling, what is the danger of being outside in the fresh air? Is there an order to stay inside ALL of the time?
Good job to all involved.
What part of “stay at home” did the person not understand?
you are still allowed to go for walks, hikes, as long as you follow the guidance.
...and don't fall off of high stuff.
Guidance was not to do stupid things to put others at risk...like hiking along dangerous paths...or rock climbing.
I must have missed that FNP. Could you help find it?
https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Masks-and-Physical-Distancing-4.15.20.pdf
What part of “stay at home” states that one can't go for a hike?
That's only in Michigan.
Maybe you should do some research before posting. The hiking trails there are open.
But you can't have your lawn mowed by a lawn service.
Yes, cindy, you can [legally] get your lawn mowed by a lawn service. See #10 in the list: https://www.msn.com/en-us/finance/other/full-list-of-e2-80-98essential-e2-80-99-businesses/ar-BB11y78G.
...again using common sense which wouldn’t have put them in the situation that others are now at risk because of it.
The part where you do it irresponsibly that will put others at risk to save your sorry rear end.
Would you please copy and paste that part of the governor's decree here? I've still not been able to find it, And, FYI, these types of rescues occur on a very common basis, "stay at home" order or not. Particularly in the summertime.
Please, please, please, go out.
