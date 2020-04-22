Maryland State Police's Trooper 3 helicopter rescued a victim who fell about 30 feet at Chimney Rock in Catoctin Mountain Park and transported the victim to shock trauma for more treatment, according to a state police press release.
State police didn't provide a further update on the victim's status as of Wednesday night.
At approximately 1:45 Wednesday Trooper 3 was dispatched to the remote area of Chimney Rock to assist with the extrication of the victim, who was not identified by state police.
Rescue crews from Thurmont and the Frederick County Advanced Technical Rescue (ATR) Team made contact with the victim approximately 45 minutes after the 911 call, the press release said. Due to the injuries, terrain and the extended time for extrication by land, Frederick County requested a State Police helicopter for a hoist extraction, according to the release.
The helicopter crew arrived on the scene and hovered about 100 feet above the rescue crews and the victim.
A rescue technician with medical equipment and the rescue bag equipment were lowered into a very small and challenging opening in a heavily wooded and rocky area, according to the release. The trooper/rescue technician assisted with life-saving care, patient stabilization and securing the patient into the rescue device with the assistance of fire department personnel, the release said.
The trooper/rescue technician and victim were then hoisted up into the helicopter and transported the patient to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
