A Maryland State Police trooper's vehicle was struck on Interstate 70 in New Market Monday, sending the trooper to the hospital.
A passing vehicle slid out of control and struck the trooper's driver's side door on the eastbound side of I-70 while the trooper was on the scene of a crash, according to First Sgt. Jim Egros of the Frederick Barrack. Out of precaution, the trooper was taken to Frederick Health Hospital and has since been released, Egros said.
As snow fell across the county Sunday and Monday, troopers were dispatched to numerous calls for service. Troopers responded to 32 disabled or unattended vehicles, 89 crashes and 186 calls for service in Frederick County between Sunday and Tuesday morning, according to Egros. He encouraged motorists to watch out for snow and ice and to exercise caution while traveling.
Maryland State Police lifted the snow emergency for the county Tuesday afternoon.
— Mary Grace Keller
(2) comments
Oh no had the driver changed lanes as required and still slid? This would be a "ohhhh WHY did I leave the house today" scenario. Sending a trooper to the hospital for doing his job.
Trooper is fine. No broken bones. No blood. Praise god
